52 Campton Pl

Amenities
Assigned Parking
Breakfast Bar
Community Pool, Spa
Dishwasher
Fireplace
Granite Counter Tops
Kitchen With Newer Cabinets
Balcony
Microwave
Separate Dining
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stove
BEACON HILL: Windrift Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Living room With Fireplace, New Plank Flooring Throughout, Balcony, Storage Closet, Kitchen With New White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Separate Dining, Assign Parking Space, Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Near Salt Corridor Regional Park, Schools, And Walking Trails. HUD NO