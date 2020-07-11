All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

52 Campton Pl

52 Campton Place · No Longer Available
Location

52 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Amenities

Assigned Parking
Breakfast Bar
Community Pool, Spa
Dishwasher
Fireplace
Granite Counter Tops
Kitchen With Newer Cabinets
Balcony
Microwave
Separate Dining
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stove
BEACON HILL: Windrift Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Living room With Fireplace, New Plank Flooring Throughout, Balcony, Storage Closet, Kitchen With New White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Separate Dining, Assign Parking Space, Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Near Salt Corridor Regional Park, Schools, And Walking Trails. HUD NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Campton Pl have any available units?
52 Campton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Campton Pl have?
Some of 52 Campton Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Campton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
52 Campton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Campton Pl pet-friendly?
No, 52 Campton Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 52 Campton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 52 Campton Pl offers parking.
Does 52 Campton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Campton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Campton Pl have a pool?
Yes, 52 Campton Pl has a pool.
Does 52 Campton Pl have accessible units?
No, 52 Campton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Campton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Campton Pl has units with dishwashers.
