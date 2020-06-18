Amenities

51 Largo St. Available 05/01/20 Updated Upper Level Condo in Laguna Niguel with Rooftop Deck! - Upper level condo located in desirable Laguna Niguel within Crystal Cay Community. Two stories of living space with one bedroom and full bathroom on main level, with an additional room upstairs with ensuite full bathroom and access to spacious rooftop deck. Upper room does not have a closet, but there is plenty of space to add additional storage for clothing if needed. Second large balcony on lower level off living room. Ample outdoor space for entertaining! Cozy kitchen opens to dining/living room with fireplace and access to balcony. Each patio complete with storage closets. Beautiful views of the hills and courtyard. Newer waterproof wood laminate flooring throughout, newer carpet on stairs, refinished kitchen cabinets, newer high end stove, all newer blinds, newer AC unit. Steps to one of the two community pools. This home is located at the back of the complex where its very quiet and there is plenty of extra open parking for your second car or guests. The carport #605 has a lockable storage cabinet that you can also use for bulky items. Just a few minutes from the beaches and also close to freeways and toll roads, a great place to call home. Available in May for a 12 month lease term. Submit on one small pet. Pet rent $50/mo. For a private showing, contact Amy Fluent (949)606-2926 or email AmyNFluent@gmail.com.



