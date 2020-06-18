All apartments in Laguna Niguel
51 Largo St.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

51 Largo St.

51 Largo Street · (949) 606-2926
Location

51 Largo Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 51 Largo St. · Avail. now

$2,045

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
51 Largo St. Available 05/01/20 Updated Upper Level Condo in Laguna Niguel with Rooftop Deck! - Upper level condo located in desirable Laguna Niguel within Crystal Cay Community. Two stories of living space with one bedroom and full bathroom on main level, with an additional room upstairs with ensuite full bathroom and access to spacious rooftop deck. Upper room does not have a closet, but there is plenty of space to add additional storage for clothing if needed. Second large balcony on lower level off living room. Ample outdoor space for entertaining! Cozy kitchen opens to dining/living room with fireplace and access to balcony. Each patio complete with storage closets. Beautiful views of the hills and courtyard. Newer waterproof wood laminate flooring throughout, newer carpet on stairs, refinished kitchen cabinets, newer high end stove, all newer blinds, newer AC unit. Steps to one of the two community pools. This home is located at the back of the complex where its very quiet and there is plenty of extra open parking for your second car or guests. The carport #605 has a lockable storage cabinet that you can also use for bulky items. Just a few minutes from the beaches and also close to freeways and toll roads, a great place to call home. Available in May for a 12 month lease term. Submit on one small pet. Pet rent $50/mo. For a private showing, contact Amy Fluent (949)606-2926 or email AmyNFluent@gmail.com.

(RLNE3910482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Largo St. have any available units?
51 Largo St. has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Largo St. have?
Some of 51 Largo St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Largo St. currently offering any rent specials?
51 Largo St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Largo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Largo St. is pet friendly.
Does 51 Largo St. offer parking?
Yes, 51 Largo St. does offer parking.
Does 51 Largo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Largo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Largo St. have a pool?
Yes, 51 Largo St. has a pool.
Does 51 Largo St. have accessible units?
No, 51 Largo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Largo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Largo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
