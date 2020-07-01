All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:20 PM

46 Westgate

46 Westgate · No Longer Available
Location

46 Westgate, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the private gated community of Westgate Cove where you can feel the cool ocean breezes and enjoy the peaceful setting you will love to call home. Upon entry, walk into the spacious living room with soaring ceilings and open office concept to one side . Completely remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Thermodor five burner range, newer cabinets, quartz counter tops plus roomy enough for at least five people to sit at the wraparound counter. Separate bar area with wine refrigerator. Tons of storage space. Open to the family room with fireplace and lots of windows with natural light throughout. There is a separate laundry room downstairs plus a downstairs bedroom and bathroom for your guests, family
member or nanny. Upstairs you will find four more bedrooms including the master suite which shares a fireplace with the master bath, separate bathtub on other side of fireplace, dual sinks and large shower area, dual walk-in closets, all light, spacious and roomy. Neutral colors throughout, a mix of downstairs all hardwood flooring and upstairs carpet, all with a contemporary decor. There are ceiling fans throughout the home, three car garage and driveway parking. This beautiful, well maintained home is close to Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek Beach, award winning schools, shopping, parks, and restaurants. Enter with a code at gate. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Westgate have any available units?
46 Westgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Westgate have?
Some of 46 Westgate's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Westgate currently offering any rent specials?
46 Westgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Westgate pet-friendly?
No, 46 Westgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 46 Westgate offer parking?
Yes, 46 Westgate offers parking.
Does 46 Westgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Westgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Westgate have a pool?
No, 46 Westgate does not have a pool.
Does 46 Westgate have accessible units?
No, 46 Westgate does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Westgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Westgate has units with dishwashers.

