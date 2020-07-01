46 Westgate

Amenities

Located in the private gated community of Westgate Cove where you can feel the cool ocean breezes and enjoy the peaceful setting you will love to call home. Upon entry, walk into the spacious living room with soaring ceilings and open office concept to one side . Completely remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Thermodor five burner range, newer cabinets, quartz counter tops plus roomy enough for at least five people to sit at the wraparound counter. Separate bar area with wine refrigerator. Tons of storage space. Open to the family room with fireplace and lots of windows with natural light throughout. There is a separate laundry room downstairs plus a downstairs bedroom and bathroom for your guests, family

member or nanny. Upstairs you will find four more bedrooms including the master suite which shares a fireplace with the master bath, separate bathtub on other side of fireplace, dual sinks and large shower area, dual walk-in closets, all light, spacious and roomy. Neutral colors throughout, a mix of downstairs all hardwood flooring and upstairs carpet, all with a contemporary decor. There are ceiling fans throughout the home, three car garage and driveway parking. This beautiful, well maintained home is close to Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek Beach, award winning schools, shopping, parks, and restaurants. Enter with a code at gate. Call for details.