34 Sand Oaks Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow!~ Fantastic corner lot location with views out to the hillside and the back yard and beyond. Privacy? This home has it in spades. The 5 bedrooms (one of which is a bonus room) and a 3 car garage walking distance to (school), this is the perfect family home. Never a rental, this home has been fully remodeled from top to bottom. Enter through the front door and you'll immediately notice the gorgeous floors and brand new carpet. Large living and dining room lead into the kitchen and family room. Calling all cooks, wait'll you see the 6 burner Viking stove and the remodel that was completed just this year. Need a work-from-home office? The downstairs bedroom with bathroom across the hallway, is perfect for that. The upstairs master bedroom and bathroom have to die for views of the hills, trees and valley beyond. Perfect oasis after a hard day at work.Two smaller bedrooms and the bonus with an additional bathroom, make up the rest of this great home. Not one inch hasn't undergone a redo. All bathrooms have undergone a full remodel.