Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:44 AM

34 Sand Oaks Road

34 Sand Oaks Road · No Longer Available
Location

34 Sand Oaks Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow!~ Fantastic corner lot location with views out to the hillside and the back yard and beyond. Privacy? This home has it in spades. The 5 bedrooms (one of which is a bonus room) and a 3 car garage walking distance to (school), this is the perfect family home. Never a rental, this home has been fully remodeled from top to bottom. Enter through the front door and you'll immediately notice the gorgeous floors and brand new carpet. Large living and dining room lead into the kitchen and family room. Calling all cooks, wait'll you see the 6 burner Viking stove and the remodel that was completed just this year. Need a work-from-home office? The downstairs bedroom with bathroom across the hallway, is perfect for that. The upstairs master bedroom and bathroom have to die for views of the hills, trees and valley beyond. Perfect oasis after a hard day at work.Two smaller bedrooms and the bonus with an additional bathroom, make up the rest of this great home. Not one inch hasn't undergone a redo. All bathrooms have undergone a full remodel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Sand Oaks Road have any available units?
34 Sand Oaks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Sand Oaks Road have?
Some of 34 Sand Oaks Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Sand Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
34 Sand Oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Sand Oaks Road pet-friendly?
No, 34 Sand Oaks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 34 Sand Oaks Road offer parking?
Yes, 34 Sand Oaks Road offers parking.
Does 34 Sand Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Sand Oaks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Sand Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 34 Sand Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 34 Sand Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 34 Sand Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Sand Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Sand Oaks Road has units with dishwashers.
