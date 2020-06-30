All apartments in Laguna Niguel
34 Fleurance Street.
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
34 Fleurance Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

34 Fleurance Street

34 Fleurance Street · No Longer Available
Location

34 Fleurance Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available furnished ($2900) or unfurnished ($2750), this two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car garage home is located in the Encore community of lush Marina Hills, Laguna Niguel. The beautiful carriage unit home leaves no one living above or below you. Tucked away in a quiet area away from traffic noise and congestion, you’ll experience “resort style” living that comes with pools, spas, lighted sport courts/fields, barbeque/picnic area and biking and hiking trails. This home has been meticulously maintained providing an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, custom painted walls, plantation shutters and a roomy balcony off the living room. The fantastically clean garage has newer epoxy flooring, abundant cabinets, a storage area removed from the large parking area, a laundry area and an office area! The home has been re-piped with PEX plumbing, eliminating the fears and anxiety of water leaks and the damage that results. Located just 4-miles off the Southern California coast, you’re just minutes from Dana Point Harbor/Beach and the greatest beaches Orange County offers. With countless dining, shopping and recreational venues so close, the lifestyle you’re looking for has been found!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 34 Fleurance Street have any available units?
34 Fleurance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Fleurance Street have?
Some of 34 Fleurance Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Fleurance Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 Fleurance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Fleurance Street pet-friendly?
No, 34 Fleurance Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 34 Fleurance Street offer parking?
Yes, 34 Fleurance Street offers parking.
Does 34 Fleurance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Fleurance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Fleurance Street have a pool?
Yes, 34 Fleurance Street has a pool.
Does 34 Fleurance Street have accessible units?
No, 34 Fleurance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Fleurance Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Fleurance Street has units with dishwashers.

