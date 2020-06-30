34 Fleurance Street.

Amenities

Available furnished ($2900) or unfurnished ($2750), this two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car garage home is located in the Encore community of lush Marina Hills, Laguna Niguel. The beautiful carriage unit home leaves no one living above or below you. Tucked away in a quiet area away from traffic noise and congestion, you’ll experience “resort style” living that comes with pools, spas, lighted sport courts/fields, barbeque/picnic area and biking and hiking trails. This home has been meticulously maintained providing an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, custom painted walls, plantation shutters and a roomy balcony off the living room. The fantastically clean garage has newer epoxy flooring, abundant cabinets, a storage area removed from the large parking area, a laundry area and an office area! The home has been re-piped with PEX plumbing, eliminating the fears and anxiety of water leaks and the damage that results. Located just 4-miles off the Southern California coast, you’re just minutes from Dana Point Harbor/Beach and the greatest beaches Orange County offers. With countless dining, shopping and recreational venues so close, the lifestyle you’re looking for has been found!