31671 Isle Royal Drive

Beautiful Single level Home situated on an over-sized corner lot. Beach Close, this single level features 3 Bedrooms, and 2 Baths. Step Down formal living room with stone-stacked fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and large picture windows. Formal Dining Room with Wet Bar, and Slider out to the private patio. Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings, and Slider out to the peaceful back yard. Kitchen with eating nook, garden windows, and plenty of storage space. Master Suite with slider door out to the backyard, and vaulted ceilings. Master Bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and large soaking tub. 2 Secondary bedrooms with windows for lots of light. Secondary Bath with Tub and Shower. Hall Cabinets for extra storage space, inside laundry room. 2-car attached garage. Beautiful backyard with tons of privacy.