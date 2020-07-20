All apartments in Laguna Niguel
31671 Isle Royal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31671 Isle Royal Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Single level Home situated on an over-sized corner lot. Beach Close, this single level features 3 Bedrooms, and 2 Baths. Step Down formal living room with stone-stacked fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and large picture windows. Formal Dining Room with Wet Bar, and Slider out to the private patio. Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings, and Slider out to the peaceful back yard. Kitchen with eating nook, garden windows, and plenty of storage space. Master Suite with slider door out to the backyard, and vaulted ceilings. Master Bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and large soaking tub. 2 Secondary bedrooms with windows for lots of light. Secondary Bath with Tub and Shower. Hall Cabinets for extra storage space, inside laundry room. 2-car attached garage. Beautiful backyard with tons of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31671 Isle Royal Drive have any available units?
31671 Isle Royal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31671 Isle Royal Drive have?
Some of 31671 Isle Royal Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31671 Isle Royal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31671 Isle Royal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31671 Isle Royal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31671 Isle Royal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31671 Isle Royal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31671 Isle Royal Drive offers parking.
Does 31671 Isle Royal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31671 Isle Royal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31671 Isle Royal Drive have a pool?
No, 31671 Isle Royal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31671 Isle Royal Drive have accessible units?
No, 31671 Isle Royal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31671 Isle Royal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31671 Isle Royal Drive has units with dishwashers.
