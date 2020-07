Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Complete Remodel, Amazing Ocean View Home! This single level 2 bedroom + Study/3rd bedroom, 2 bath home sits at the top of Pacific Island Drive. Beautifully upgraded, light and bright, vaulted ceilings, brand new appliances, Quartz counters, new patio, 2 car garage. This is Resort Like living with Association pool/spa and clubhouse. Just minutes from the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, Salt Creek, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach, this home is the perfect location.