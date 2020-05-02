All apartments in Laguna Niguel
31412 Paseo Del Mar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31412 Paseo Del Mar

31412 Paseo Del Mar · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

31412 Paseo Del Mar, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story property located in Villa Pacifica off flying clouds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31412 Paseo Del Mar have any available units?
31412 Paseo Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31412 Paseo Del Mar have?
Some of 31412 Paseo Del Mar's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31412 Paseo Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
31412 Paseo Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31412 Paseo Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 31412 Paseo Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31412 Paseo Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 31412 Paseo Del Mar offers parking.
Does 31412 Paseo Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31412 Paseo Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31412 Paseo Del Mar have a pool?
No, 31412 Paseo Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 31412 Paseo Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 31412 Paseo Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 31412 Paseo Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31412 Paseo Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
