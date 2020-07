31272 W Nine Drive

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! THIS THREE BEDROOM & TWO BATHROOM SINGLE LEVEL UPGRADED DOWNSTAIRS END UNIT CONDOMINIUM OFFERS MESMERIZING SIT-DOWN VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE & LAKE. FROM THE MASTER EN SUITE, ONE OF THE TWO GUEST BEDROOMS, THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM & THE EXPANDED REAR PATIO, VIEWS ABOUND! IF YOU ENJOY RELAXING WHILE EXPERIENCING STUNNING SIT-DOWN VIEWS, THIS IS YOUR PLACE TO BE! THE INTERIOR IS LIGHT & BRIGHT WITH A REMODELED KITCHEN, A REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, NEW CARPET, AND THE SURROUNDING GROUNDS ARE WELL MAINTAINED! YOU CAN'T BEAT THE TRANQUIL SETTING! THIS HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO THE SALT CREEK BEACH/PACIFIC OCEAN, WORLD CLASS RESORTS, & SHOPPING! INCLUDED IN THE LEASE ARE A DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE, WATER, TRASH, HOA FEES, HOA GARDENER, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS PERFECT FOR OCCASIONAL ENTERTAINING! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE & IT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!