Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30882 Calle Barbosa
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

30882 Calle Barbosa

30882 Calle Barbosa · No Longer Available
Location

30882 Calle Barbosa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL VIEW VIEW VIEW HOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION, close to gorgeous beach. This fantastic home offers brightness, high ceiling, hardwood floors and travertine with granite countertops, stainless streel appliances, a formal dining room, and a fireplace in your living room for more warmthness as Winter is coming to town. The 4th bedroom is a den, if you are looking for an office space. Enjoy yourself watching that gorgeous view in daytime or evening from your backyard or inside. There is also a balcony from master bedroom giving you more enjoyment of the surrounding and the coastal air. Being situated on a single loaded street is another wonderful feature of this house along with wonderful school district. Only about 5 minutes to the beach and great restaurants and butiques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30882 Calle Barbosa have any available units?
30882 Calle Barbosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30882 Calle Barbosa have?
Some of 30882 Calle Barbosa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30882 Calle Barbosa currently offering any rent specials?
30882 Calle Barbosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30882 Calle Barbosa pet-friendly?
No, 30882 Calle Barbosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30882 Calle Barbosa offer parking?
Yes, 30882 Calle Barbosa offers parking.
Does 30882 Calle Barbosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30882 Calle Barbosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30882 Calle Barbosa have a pool?
No, 30882 Calle Barbosa does not have a pool.
Does 30882 Calle Barbosa have accessible units?
No, 30882 Calle Barbosa does not have accessible units.
Does 30882 Calle Barbosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 30882 Calle Barbosa does not have units with dishwashers.

