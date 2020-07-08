30882 Calle Barbosa

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL VIEW VIEW VIEW HOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION, close to gorgeous beach. This fantastic home offers brightness, high ceiling, hardwood floors and travertine with granite countertops, stainless streel appliances, a formal dining room, and a fireplace in your living room for more warmthness as Winter is coming to town. The 4th bedroom is a den, if you are looking for an office space. Enjoy yourself watching that gorgeous view in daytime or evening from your backyard or inside. There is also a balcony from master bedroom giving you more enjoyment of the surrounding and the coastal air. Being situated on a single loaded street is another wonderful feature of this house along with wonderful school district. Only about 5 minutes to the beach and great restaurants and butiques.