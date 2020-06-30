30401 Alondra, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Niguel Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Stunning single family home fully upgraded and modernized throughout, Newer kitchen, flooring , bathrooms bedrooms. It looks like a brand new house. The home has been customized and a private office has been added upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30401 Alondra have any available units?
