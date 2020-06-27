Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30082 Posiden
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
30082 Posiden
30082 Poseidon
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
30082 Poseidon, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Laguna Niguel location -
Two story 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath , family room , With 2 car attached garage, Corner fenced lot. Close to schools, shopping, parks Less than 5 miles to beach
(RLNE5033919)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30082 Posiden have any available units?
30082 Posiden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Niguel, CA
.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laguna Niguel Rent Report
.
Is 30082 Posiden currently offering any rent specials?
30082 Posiden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30082 Posiden pet-friendly?
Yes, 30082 Posiden is pet friendly.
Does 30082 Posiden offer parking?
Yes, 30082 Posiden offers parking.
Does 30082 Posiden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30082 Posiden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30082 Posiden have a pool?
No, 30082 Posiden does not have a pool.
Does 30082 Posiden have accessible units?
No, 30082 Posiden does not have accessible units.
Does 30082 Posiden have units with dishwashers?
No, 30082 Posiden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30082 Posiden have units with air conditioning?
No, 30082 Posiden does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
