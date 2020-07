Amenities

dishwasher pool air conditioning tennis court range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range Property Amenities pool tennis court

This is an open view to the backyard and very BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS HOME, IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER, DESIRABLE AREA OF VISTA MAR, SPANNING APPROX. 2,013 SQ. FT OF ELEGANT LIVING SPACE. HOA community has a pool and tennis court not too far away.You must see! Turn - key and ready to move in. Brand NEW water heater and A/C system installed to the property. Brand New window curtains for privacy, New dishwasher. It wont last long.