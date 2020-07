Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Redone kitchen with brand new stainless fridge, new carpet on stairs, custom plantation shutters in bedrooms and bathroom (not pictured). Bright and airy with marble tile downstairs and fenced in backyard - perfect for a dog. Washer and new dryer in unit.

