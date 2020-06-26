29362 Clipper Way

Amenities

Fully designer selected furnished (Ethan Allen)gorgeous 5 bedroom plus loft open floor plan with high ceiling in living room, double door entrance, two-side fireplace, highly upgraded home features hardwood floor downstairs with partial upgraded carpet, granite counter top in kitchen with beautiful maple wood cabinet and newer stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, downstairs bedroom and full bath with granite counter, spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, fully remodeled master bathroom with beautiful travertine floor. Professionally landscaped back and front yard. Location perfect on rarely single loaded street, right front of beautiful Clipper Park, panoramic view.