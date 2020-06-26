All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29362 Clipper Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29362 Clipper Way
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

29362 Clipper Way

29362 Clipper Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29362 Clipper Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully designer selected furnished (Ethan Allen)gorgeous 5 bedroom plus loft open floor plan with high ceiling in living room, double door entrance, two-side fireplace, highly upgraded home features hardwood floor downstairs with partial upgraded carpet, granite counter top in kitchen with beautiful maple wood cabinet and newer stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, downstairs bedroom and full bath with granite counter, spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, fully remodeled master bathroom with beautiful travertine floor. Professionally landscaped back and front yard. Location perfect on rarely single loaded street, right front of beautiful Clipper Park, panoramic view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29362 Clipper Way have any available units?
29362 Clipper Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29362 Clipper Way have?
Some of 29362 Clipper Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29362 Clipper Way currently offering any rent specials?
29362 Clipper Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29362 Clipper Way pet-friendly?
No, 29362 Clipper Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29362 Clipper Way offer parking?
No, 29362 Clipper Way does not offer parking.
Does 29362 Clipper Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29362 Clipper Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29362 Clipper Way have a pool?
No, 29362 Clipper Way does not have a pool.
Does 29362 Clipper Way have accessible units?
No, 29362 Clipper Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29362 Clipper Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 29362 Clipper Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego