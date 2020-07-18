All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

28763 La Siena

28763 La Siena · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28763 La Siena, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular, panoramic lake views, along with breathtaking sunset views, you will truly have it all when you move in to this beautiful, turnkey home. Featuring 2 bedrooms, plus a large loft with a 3/4 ensuite bathroom, perfect for an office, playroom, guest room or even a third bedroom! New paint and carpet throughout this immaculate, light and bright townhome, Water and trash are included in the monthly rent! Indoor laundry room with a full size washer/dryer and refrigerator in kitchen are included with the unit (without warranties). Relax and enjoy the amazing lake views on the large patio off of the dining room and master suite. There is a 1 car direct access garage and parking by permit in the community spaces. Great location in Laguna Niguel, close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to the Toll Road and freeway and just down the street from our World Famous Beaches here in South Orange County!

New microwave in the kitchen and recently replaced stove and dishwasher, master bathroom remodeled with new LED canned lights and new toilet. The a/c was just recharged and blows ice cold, dryer vent just cleaned and new air filters installed. Unit and all windows have been professionally cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28763 La Siena have any available units?
28763 La Siena has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28763 La Siena have?
Some of 28763 La Siena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28763 La Siena currently offering any rent specials?
28763 La Siena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28763 La Siena pet-friendly?
No, 28763 La Siena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28763 La Siena offer parking?
Yes, 28763 La Siena offers parking.
Does 28763 La Siena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28763 La Siena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28763 La Siena have a pool?
No, 28763 La Siena does not have a pool.
Does 28763 La Siena have accessible units?
No, 28763 La Siena does not have accessible units.
Does 28763 La Siena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28763 La Siena has units with dishwashers.
