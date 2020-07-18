28763 La Siena

Amenities

Spectacular, panoramic lake views, along with breathtaking sunset views, you will truly have it all when you move in to this beautiful, turnkey home. Featuring 2 bedrooms, plus a large loft with a 3/4 ensuite bathroom, perfect for an office, playroom, guest room or even a third bedroom! New paint and carpet throughout this immaculate, light and bright townhome, Water and trash are included in the monthly rent! Indoor laundry room with a full size washer/dryer and refrigerator in kitchen are included with the unit (without warranties). Relax and enjoy the amazing lake views on the large patio off of the dining room and master suite. There is a 1 car direct access garage and parking by permit in the community spaces. Great location in Laguna Niguel, close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to the Toll Road and freeway and just down the street from our World Famous Beaches here in South Orange County!



New microwave in the kitchen and recently replaced stove and dishwasher, master bathroom remodeled with new LED canned lights and new toilet. The a/c was just recharged and blows ice cold, dryer vent just cleaned and new air filters installed. Unit and all windows have been professionally cleaned.