Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

28201 Montecito

28201 Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

28201 Montecito, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright upstairs unit with mountain view. Newer floorings and paints. Spacious balcony for entertainment. Detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28201 Montecito have any available units?
28201 Montecito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 28201 Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
28201 Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28201 Montecito pet-friendly?
No, 28201 Montecito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28201 Montecito offer parking?
Yes, 28201 Montecito offers parking.
Does 28201 Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28201 Montecito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28201 Montecito have a pool?
No, 28201 Montecito does not have a pool.
Does 28201 Montecito have accessible units?
No, 28201 Montecito does not have accessible units.
Does 28201 Montecito have units with dishwashers?
No, 28201 Montecito does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28201 Montecito have units with air conditioning?
No, 28201 Montecito does not have units with air conditioning.

