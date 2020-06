Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single level downstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath unit. 1 car garage with overhead storage and 1 permit parking space. More street parking is available. Large patio, upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and new flooring in all bedrooms. There is plenty of storage throughout and the kitchen has large pantry. In unit laundry, washer/dryer is included.



This is one of the most private locations in Villa Mira.