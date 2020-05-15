28122 Carpenteria Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED. Includes all utilities and basic cable! Super clean. Wonderful single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Steps to LAKE, POOL, SPA & Park in fabulous location of Laguna Niguel. 2 Car Garage. Close to everything SoCal has to offer! See our reviews on Air BnB. We are new on VRBO. This very hip and sophisticated Laguna Niguel house is only 5 miles (10-min drive) from the ocean and world renowned Ritz Carlton and Montage resorts where you can experience the great public beaches, restaurants, shops and parks with tennis court and golf course. Due to our convenient location which is halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, North Orange County / LA attractions (Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott's Berry Farm) and San Diego attractions (Sea World, San Diego Zoo, La Jolla) are both only an hour drive away. Available for a minimum of 30 days. Lease term and monthly will be determined upon winter, summer months and will vary in price.