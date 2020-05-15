All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

28122 Carpenteria Court

28122 Carpinteria Ct · No Longer Available
Location

28122 Carpinteria Ct, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED. Includes all utilities and basic cable! Super clean. Wonderful single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Steps to LAKE, POOL, SPA & Park in fabulous location of Laguna Niguel. 2 Car Garage. Close to everything SoCal has to offer! See our reviews on Air BnB. We are new on VRBO. This very hip and sophisticated Laguna Niguel house is only 5 miles (10-min drive) from the ocean and world renowned Ritz Carlton and Montage resorts where you can experience the great public beaches, restaurants, shops and parks with tennis court and golf course. Due to our convenient location which is halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, North Orange County / LA attractions (Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott's Berry Farm) and San Diego attractions (Sea World, San Diego Zoo, La Jolla) are both only an hour drive away. Available for a minimum of 30 days. Lease term and monthly will be determined upon winter, summer months and will vary in price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28122 Carpenteria Court have any available units?
28122 Carpenteria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28122 Carpenteria Court have?
Some of 28122 Carpenteria Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28122 Carpenteria Court currently offering any rent specials?
28122 Carpenteria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28122 Carpenteria Court pet-friendly?
No, 28122 Carpenteria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28122 Carpenteria Court offer parking?
Yes, 28122 Carpenteria Court offers parking.
Does 28122 Carpenteria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28122 Carpenteria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28122 Carpenteria Court have a pool?
Yes, 28122 Carpenteria Court has a pool.
Does 28122 Carpenteria Court have accessible units?
No, 28122 Carpenteria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28122 Carpenteria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28122 Carpenteria Court has units with dishwashers.
