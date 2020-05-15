27802 Manor Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A very rare and special floor plan with a DOWN STAIRS Master and 2nd bedroom located in prestigious community of San Joaquin Hills community. This Gorgeous upgraded luxury home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms . Other features include, Open floor plan family room and kitchen, gourmet kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and lots of cabinet space, Remodelled Bathrooms, High ceilings, cozy fire places, lots of windows to let Natural light in, back yard with Seating area and Built in BBQ