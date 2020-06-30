All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

27221 Ryan Drive

27221 Ryan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27221 Ryan Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Laguna Niguel Property - Property Id: 245483

This cute bright home located in a gated community features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with granite countertops and Italian tile, large living room with high ceiling. Carriage end unit. No one above or below you. Very quiet spot, garden setting. Lots of light with vaulted ceilings. Access to private park with tennis, ball fields and more. Near freeways, shopping, beach and restaurants.
Masters suite with balcony.
Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.
Convenient inside laundry - washer/dryer.
Refrigerator included.
Crown moldings and baseboards throughout.
Wood Flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.
Central air conditioning and electric heating.
Private terrace and balcony.
Attached garage.
Gated community and night security patrol.
Beautiful community with amazing landscape.
Swimming pool & heated jacuzzi.
Access to private park with tennis courts, ball fields, dog enclosed area and more.
Pet friendly!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245483
Property Id 245483

(RLNE5653416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27221 Ryan Drive have any available units?
27221 Ryan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27221 Ryan Drive have?
Some of 27221 Ryan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27221 Ryan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27221 Ryan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27221 Ryan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27221 Ryan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27221 Ryan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27221 Ryan Drive offers parking.
Does 27221 Ryan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27221 Ryan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27221 Ryan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27221 Ryan Drive has a pool.
Does 27221 Ryan Drive have accessible units?
No, 27221 Ryan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27221 Ryan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27221 Ryan Drive has units with dishwashers.

