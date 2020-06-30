27221 Ryan Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Laguna Niguel Property - Property Id: 245483



This cute bright home located in a gated community features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with granite countertops and Italian tile, large living room with high ceiling. Carriage end unit. No one above or below you. Very quiet spot, garden setting. Lots of light with vaulted ceilings. Access to private park with tennis, ball fields and more. Near freeways, shopping, beach and restaurants.

Masters suite with balcony.

Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.

Convenient inside laundry - washer/dryer.

Refrigerator included.

Crown moldings and baseboards throughout.

Wood Flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

Central air conditioning and electric heating.

Private terrace and balcony.

Attached garage.

Gated community and night security patrol.

Beautiful community with amazing landscape.

Swimming pool & heated jacuzzi.

Access to private park with tennis courts, ball fields, dog enclosed area and more.

Pet friendly!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245483

Property Id 245483



(RLNE5653416)