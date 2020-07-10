27 Narbonne

Amenities

Marina Hills single level house located on a cul-de-sac, brand new paint and lawn. 2 bedrooms with a den. cathedral ceilings through out the house Very private back garden. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included in the lease. Marina Hills Association includes a swimming pool, spa, six night lighted tennis courts, a club house and BBQ area that can be rented for those special occasions, There is a park and tot lot adjacent to Marina Hills tennis courts where soccer and baseball are played also biking and walking trails to the beach adjoin the Marina Hills Community.