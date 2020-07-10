All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:11 AM

27 Narbonne

27 Narbonne · No Longer Available
Location

27 Narbonne, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Marina Hills single level house located on a cul-de-sac, brand new paint and lawn. 2 bedrooms with a den. cathedral ceilings through out the house Very private back garden. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included in the lease. Marina Hills Association includes a swimming pool, spa, six night lighted tennis courts, a club house and BBQ area that can be rented for those special occasions, There is a park and tot lot adjacent to Marina Hills tennis courts where soccer and baseball are played also biking and walking trails to the beach adjoin the Marina Hills Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Narbonne have any available units?
27 Narbonne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Narbonne have?
Some of 27 Narbonne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Narbonne currently offering any rent specials?
27 Narbonne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Narbonne pet-friendly?
No, 27 Narbonne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27 Narbonne offer parking?
No, 27 Narbonne does not offer parking.
Does 27 Narbonne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Narbonne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Narbonne have a pool?
Yes, 27 Narbonne has a pool.
Does 27 Narbonne have accessible units?
No, 27 Narbonne does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Narbonne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Narbonne has units with dishwashers.
