25482 Calle Becerra

Step into this beautifully remodeled single-story home complete with RV / boat access on a cul-de-sac street. This turnkey home showcases an open concept design with contemporary finishes including laminate wood floors, new doors & windows and recessed lighting. The large gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, and quartz countertop. The master suite includes new carpet, dual closets and an ensuite remodeled bathroom. Both secondary bedrooms include new carpet, large wardrobe closets and a remodeled secondary bathroom. Your guests will love happy our in your large private back yard patio with synthetic turf, fruit trees and new landscaping. This home is centrally located in the heart of Laguna Niguel with easy access to local beaches, downtown shops, restaurants, entertainment and is surrounded by award-winning public and private schools. This home has it all!