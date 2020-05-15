All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
25482 Calle Becerra
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

25482 Calle Becerra

25482 Calle Becerra · No Longer Available
Location

25482 Calle Becerra, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Step into this beautifully remodeled single-story home complete with RV / boat access on a cul-de-sac street. This turnkey home showcases an open concept design with contemporary finishes including laminate wood floors, new doors & windows and recessed lighting. The large gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, and quartz countertop. The master suite includes new carpet, dual closets and an ensuite remodeled bathroom. Both secondary bedrooms include new carpet, large wardrobe closets and a remodeled secondary bathroom. Your guests will love happy our in your large private back yard patio with synthetic turf, fruit trees and new landscaping. This home is centrally located in the heart of Laguna Niguel with easy access to local beaches, downtown shops, restaurants, entertainment and is surrounded by award-winning public and private schools. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25482 Calle Becerra have any available units?
25482 Calle Becerra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25482 Calle Becerra have?
Some of 25482 Calle Becerra's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25482 Calle Becerra currently offering any rent specials?
25482 Calle Becerra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25482 Calle Becerra pet-friendly?
No, 25482 Calle Becerra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25482 Calle Becerra offer parking?
No, 25482 Calle Becerra does not offer parking.
Does 25482 Calle Becerra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25482 Calle Becerra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25482 Calle Becerra have a pool?
No, 25482 Calle Becerra does not have a pool.
Does 25482 Calle Becerra have accessible units?
No, 25482 Calle Becerra does not have accessible units.
Does 25482 Calle Becerra have units with dishwashers?
No, 25482 Calle Becerra does not have units with dishwashers.

