25212 Bentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub

COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO ROOF - SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC STREET - SOUTH FACING, ROCK LINED 8 FOOT DEEP POOL; SPA WITH JACUZZI JETS - FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, FENCE - WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MIDDLE SCHOOL & PARK WITH TOT LOT AND BASKETBALL COURT - VAULTED CEILINGS IN ENTRY, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH - NEW MASTER SHOWER & DRESSING AREA - SECOND DOUBLE SINK BATHROOM NEW AND REFRESHED - WATER SAVING TOILETS - NEW CARPET & PAD THROUGHOUT - TRADITIONAL WOOD PLANK FLOORING IN ENTRY, HALL AND FOURTH BEDROOM/OFFICE - NEW PLANTATION PRIVACY SHUTTERS - NEW ENERGY SAVING, TINTED DOUBLE PAIN WINDOWS & DOORS - NEW RAIN GUTTERS & PATIO COVERS - THREE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE BUILT OUT WITH EPOXY FLOOR AND CEDAR LINED CUPBOARDS/CLOSETS LINING THE PERIMETER - NEW GARAGE DOORS & OPENERS - PULL OUT DRAWERS THROUGHOUT THE HOME - NEW ENERGY SAVING HVAC AND HOT WATER HEATER - NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT - FRENCH DOOR OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM & DINING ROOM - WOOD BURNING ROCK FIREPLACE - NEW ROOF - NEW R30 ENERGY SAVING ATTIC INSULATION - SKYLIGHTS WITH BLACK OUT BLINDS, BOTH REMOTE CONTROLLED - INCLUDES WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, WEEKLY POOL SERVICE AND MONTHLY GARDENING SERVICE - MATURE, PRODUCING FUJI APPLE TREE ON SITE -