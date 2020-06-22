24496 Sunshine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground garage

Upgraded home with three bedroom plus loft. Two full baths and one half bath home. Private court yard and landscaped backyard with newer pavers and lights. Auto Sprinkler system. Corner lot for more privacy. Two car attached garage. Upstairs laundry. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Loft could be converted to a fourth bedroom. Both upstairs bathrooms have double sinks. Newer carpeting upstairs. Porcelain flooring downstairs. Plantation shutters throughout most of home. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter and designer backsplash. Double stainless steel sink Gas four burner stove and oven with overhead fan and microwave. Chandelier in dining room. Central air. Entire home has been repiped. Tot lot in neighborhood which is a single entry community giving you much safety and privacy.

No pets accepted.