Laguna Niguel, CA
24496 Sunshine Drive
24496 Sunshine Drive

24496 Sunshine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24496 Sunshine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Upgraded home with three bedroom plus loft. Two full baths and one half bath home. Private court yard and landscaped backyard with newer pavers and lights. Auto Sprinkler system. Corner lot for more privacy. Two car attached garage. Upstairs laundry. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Loft could be converted to a fourth bedroom. Both upstairs bathrooms have double sinks. Newer carpeting upstairs. Porcelain flooring downstairs. Plantation shutters throughout most of home. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter and designer backsplash. Double stainless steel sink Gas four burner stove and oven with overhead fan and microwave. Chandelier in dining room. Central air. Entire home has been repiped. Tot lot in neighborhood which is a single entry community giving you much safety and privacy.
No pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24496 Sunshine Drive have any available units?
24496 Sunshine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24496 Sunshine Drive have?
Some of 24496 Sunshine Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24496 Sunshine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24496 Sunshine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24496 Sunshine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24496 Sunshine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24496 Sunshine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24496 Sunshine Drive does offer parking.
Does 24496 Sunshine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24496 Sunshine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24496 Sunshine Drive have a pool?
No, 24496 Sunshine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24496 Sunshine Drive have accessible units?
No, 24496 Sunshine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24496 Sunshine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24496 Sunshine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
