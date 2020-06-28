All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24479 Mozer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24479 Mozer Dr
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

24479 Mozer Dr

24479 Mozer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24479 Mozer Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Tony J. Molina Tony J. Molina Real Estate 16870 W. Bernardo Drive, Suite 400 San Diego, CA 92127 858.204.4820 tonyjmolina@gmail.com www.HousingInSanDiego.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24479 Mozer Dr have any available units?
24479 Mozer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24479 Mozer Dr have?
Some of 24479 Mozer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24479 Mozer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24479 Mozer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24479 Mozer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 24479 Mozer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24479 Mozer Dr offer parking?
No, 24479 Mozer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 24479 Mozer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24479 Mozer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24479 Mozer Dr have a pool?
Yes, 24479 Mozer Dr has a pool.
Does 24479 Mozer Dr have accessible units?
No, 24479 Mozer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24479 Mozer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24479 Mozer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego