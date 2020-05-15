All apartments in Laguna Niguel
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24265 Avenida De Las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated community, close to major shopping centers. This home has Two stories, Two master bedrooms, Two and half Bathroom, one detached garage, one parking space, and it is also light and bright. No one Above or Below you. The house has gone through major remodeling with Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring, Brand new Windows, Brand New kitchen with white cabinets, white appliances, quartz counter tops, designer back splash, recessed lights. Brand new Microwave and fridge. Brand new bathroom sinks and counter tops. All Appliances are included. Two Patios. Upon entry, you will walk into a small entrance. On your left there is an open and fully remodeled kitchen and dining area. To your right there is a small hallway to the main floor bathroom that hosts the Washer/ Dryer closet. The closet under the stairs is deep and spacious. Kitchen opens to the Living room with recessed lights and sliding doors to the back patio. There is no building in front of your building and that give your home more sunlight. Upper level has two master bedrooms with new flooring, new windows and recessed lights. Bathrooms have new sinks, toilets, new flooring and new re-glazed counter tops. All the doors inside the house has been changed. Brand New Furnace and A/C are installed. The whole building was re-piped and the community is taking a great care of it. The pool is a beautiful view and gives you the feeling of living in a resort. Garage is super close to the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24265 Avenida De Las Flores have any available units?
24265 Avenida De Las Flores has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24265 Avenida De Las Flores have?
Some of 24265 Avenida De Las Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24265 Avenida De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
24265 Avenida De Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24265 Avenida De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 24265 Avenida De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24265 Avenida De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 24265 Avenida De Las Flores offers parking.
Does 24265 Avenida De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24265 Avenida De Las Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24265 Avenida De Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 24265 Avenida De Las Flores has a pool.
Does 24265 Avenida De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 24265 Avenida De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 24265 Avenida De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24265 Avenida De Las Flores has units with dishwashers.
