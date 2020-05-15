24265 Avenida De Las Flores

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gated community, close to major shopping centers. This home has Two stories, Two master bedrooms, Two and half Bathroom, one detached garage, one parking space, and it is also light and bright. No one Above or Below you. The house has gone through major remodeling with Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring, Brand new Windows, Brand New kitchen with white cabinets, white appliances, quartz counter tops, designer back splash, recessed lights. Brand new Microwave and fridge. Brand new bathroom sinks and counter tops. All Appliances are included. Two Patios. Upon entry, you will walk into a small entrance. On your left there is an open and fully remodeled kitchen and dining area. To your right there is a small hallway to the main floor bathroom that hosts the Washer/ Dryer closet. The closet under the stairs is deep and spacious. Kitchen opens to the Living room with recessed lights and sliding doors to the back patio. There is no building in front of your building and that give your home more sunlight. Upper level has two master bedrooms with new flooring, new windows and recessed lights. Bathrooms have new sinks, toilets, new flooring and new re-glazed counter tops. All the doors inside the house has been changed. Brand New Furnace and A/C are installed. The whole building was re-piped and the community is taking a great care of it. The pool is a beautiful view and gives you the feeling of living in a resort. Garage is super close to the unit.