Laguna Niguel, CA
24 Campton Place
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:38 AM

24 Campton Place

24 Campton Place · (949) 683-9545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to this single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath Beacon Hill beauty! Upon entering you will see an abundance of natural light and brand new tile flooring. The kitchen has been remodeled and bright and airy with white shaker style cabinetry, sleek counter tops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Breakfast bar opens to the dining area and can comfortably seat three. Living Room features a cozy fireplace with tile surround and the slider open to the outdoor patio closet for extra storage. Master en-suite features a large closet. Master bath offers a double sink vanity. The two guest bedroom bedrooms are spacious. This home is sure to please ! Water and trash included. Located in the master-planned Beacon Hill community with tennis courts, pool and spa amenities, generous parks and walking paths and currently going an HOA wide repipe effort. Close proximity to excellent schools, fine dining, prestigious resorts and walking trails to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Campton Place have any available units?
24 Campton Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Campton Place have?
Some of 24 Campton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Campton Place currently offering any rent specials?
24 Campton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Campton Place pet-friendly?
No, 24 Campton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24 Campton Place offer parking?
No, 24 Campton Place does not offer parking.
Does 24 Campton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Campton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Campton Place have a pool?
Yes, 24 Campton Place has a pool.
Does 24 Campton Place have accessible units?
No, 24 Campton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Campton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Campton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
