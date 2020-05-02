24 Campton Place

Amenities

Welcome home to this single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath Beacon Hill beauty! Upon entering you will see an abundance of natural light and brand new tile flooring. The kitchen has been remodeled and bright and airy with white shaker style cabinetry, sleek counter tops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Breakfast bar opens to the dining area and can comfortably seat three. Living Room features a cozy fireplace with tile surround and the slider open to the outdoor patio closet for extra storage. Master en-suite features a large closet. Master bath offers a double sink vanity. The two guest bedroom bedrooms are spacious. This home is sure to please ! Water and trash included. Located in the master-planned Beacon Hill community with tennis courts, pool and spa amenities, generous parks and walking paths and currently going an HOA wide repipe effort. Close proximity to excellent schools, fine dining, prestigious resorts and walking trails to the beach.