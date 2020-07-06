All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 21 Fairlane Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
21 Fairlane Rd
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

21 Fairlane Rd

21 Fairlane Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21 Fairlane Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely and Large Laguna Niguel 5 BD, 4 BA Residence - This lovely large Laguna Niguel home is in a desired guard gated coastal community of Bear Brand Ridge and is situated on a large lot. It is newly painted and was recently installed with new laminate flooring throughout, This 5 bedroom 4 bath home offers an open kitchen/family room design with gas fireplace. The large kitchen is equipped with a 5 burner gas stove, lots of cabinets, a double oven, high end appliances, granite counter tops and travertine flooring. On the main level there is a guest bedroom and one full bathroom with a shower. living room, formal dining room, and laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up's. The lg. Master bedroom and bathroom offers a dual sided fireplace, dual vanity and separate tub and shower. Three additional sizeable bedrooms, two baths and hall storage cabinets complete the upstairs. The private rear yard offers a pool and large side yard with lots of mature landscape. The community amenities include a sport court, tot lot, hiking and biking trails. This home is just minutes from beaches, the harbor and within walking distance of entertainment and shopping. Welcome your guests and entertain with pride and comfort in this beautiful home Call Leasing Agent, Elva Rendon 949-734-7309 today to schedule your immediate viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5380924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Fairlane Rd have any available units?
21 Fairlane Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Fairlane Rd have?
Some of 21 Fairlane Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Fairlane Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21 Fairlane Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Fairlane Rd pet-friendly?
No, 21 Fairlane Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 21 Fairlane Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21 Fairlane Rd offers parking.
Does 21 Fairlane Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Fairlane Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Fairlane Rd have a pool?
Yes, 21 Fairlane Rd has a pool.
Does 21 Fairlane Rd have accessible units?
No, 21 Fairlane Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Fairlane Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Fairlane Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego