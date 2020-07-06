21 Fairlane Rd

Amenities

Lovely and Large Laguna Niguel 5 BD, 4 BA Residence - This lovely large Laguna Niguel home is in a desired guard gated coastal community of Bear Brand Ridge and is situated on a large lot. It is newly painted and was recently installed with new laminate flooring throughout, This 5 bedroom 4 bath home offers an open kitchen/family room design with gas fireplace. The large kitchen is equipped with a 5 burner gas stove, lots of cabinets, a double oven, high end appliances, granite counter tops and travertine flooring. On the main level there is a guest bedroom and one full bathroom with a shower. living room, formal dining room, and laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up's. The lg. Master bedroom and bathroom offers a dual sided fireplace, dual vanity and separate tub and shower. Three additional sizeable bedrooms, two baths and hall storage cabinets complete the upstairs. The private rear yard offers a pool and large side yard with lots of mature landscape. The community amenities include a sport court, tot lot, hiking and biking trails. This home is just minutes from beaches, the harbor and within walking distance of entertainment and shopping. Welcome your guests and entertain with pride and comfort in this beautiful home Call Leasing Agent, Elva Rendon 949-734-7309 today to schedule your immediate viewing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5380924)