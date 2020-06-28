16 Campton Place

Amenities

Cape Cod style town home in the wonderful, highly coveted community of Beacon Hill. Located in the charming Windrift tract, this two story unit has 3 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, approximately 1,414 square feet of living space and an attached two car garage. Stroll around a short, curved path which leads to your private front entrance. Step inside and a warm fireplace welcomes you to the living room which opens to the spacious dining area. Open the sliding glass door to your own secluded patio where you can savor your coffee in the morning and bask in a painted sky in the late afternoon. The garage has direct access to the breakfast nook with open pantry shelves and kitchen area, which makes it extra convenient for bringing in and putting away groceries. Freshly painted throughout, new orb chandelier in dining room and professionally cleaned carpet. Enjoy the greenbelt that wraps around almost the entire property making it feel much more like a single family home with a yard. So much is nearby including award winning Malcom elementary school, beaches, Dana Point Harbor, world class 5 star resorts and a plethora of walking and biking trails. Also enjoy access to 3 pools (one adult only) and 6 lighted tennis courts only for Beacon Hill residents use. Water and trash include in rent. Your ocean breeze, coastal retreat awaits! VA approved complex! Ready for immediate occupancy.