Laguna Niguel, CA
16 Campton Place
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

16 Campton Place

16 Campton Place
Location

16 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cape Cod style town home in the wonderful, highly coveted community of Beacon Hill. Located in the charming Windrift tract, this two story unit has 3 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, approximately 1,414 square feet of living space and an attached two car garage. Stroll around a short, curved path which leads to your private front entrance. Step inside and a warm fireplace welcomes you to the living room which opens to the spacious dining area. Open the sliding glass door to your own secluded patio where you can savor your coffee in the morning and bask in a painted sky in the late afternoon. The garage has direct access to the breakfast nook with open pantry shelves and kitchen area, which makes it extra convenient for bringing in and putting away groceries. Freshly painted throughout, new orb chandelier in dining room and professionally cleaned carpet. Enjoy the greenbelt that wraps around almost the entire property making it feel much more like a single family home with a yard. So much is nearby including award winning Malcom elementary school, beaches, Dana Point Harbor, world class 5 star resorts and a plethora of walking and biking trails. Also enjoy access to 3 pools (one adult only) and 6 lighted tennis courts only for Beacon Hill residents use. Water and trash include in rent. Your ocean breeze, coastal retreat awaits! VA approved complex! Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Campton Place have any available units?
16 Campton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Campton Place have?
Some of 16 Campton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Campton Place currently offering any rent specials?
16 Campton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Campton Place pet-friendly?
No, 16 Campton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 16 Campton Place offer parking?
Yes, 16 Campton Place offers parking.
Does 16 Campton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Campton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Campton Place have a pool?
Yes, 16 Campton Place has a pool.
Does 16 Campton Place have accessible units?
No, 16 Campton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Campton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Campton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
