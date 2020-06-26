All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

151 Chandon

151 Chandon · No Longer Available
Location

151 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
CORNER UNIT AT MARINA HILLS CHANDON COMMUNITY. Private with no neighbors above or below, well maintained open light and bright setting featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a desirable floor plan with one large great room living area, high ceilings, new skylights, private balconies, new interior paint, custom matte fireplace, wide planked, hardwood style floors. Private walking path to front door entrance. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave, a new Bosch dishwasher, kitchen window sink, new faucet, lots of counter top and cabinet space and across from the dining area with balcony. A second balcony offers a full patio area ideal for outdoor furniture and grill. Versatile washer/dryer hookup cabinet. Large 2 car attached garage with built in shelving. Close to community greenbelt and grass area, plenty of near additional guest parking and a short walk to the Chandon community pool and spa. Access to Marina Hills resort style amenities including Olympic size pool and spa, tennis courts, tot lots, sports courts, clubhouse and beach hiking trails. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Minutes from the gorgeous beaches at Dana Point and Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Chandon have any available units?
151 Chandon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Chandon have?
Some of 151 Chandon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Chandon currently offering any rent specials?
151 Chandon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Chandon pet-friendly?
No, 151 Chandon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 151 Chandon offer parking?
Yes, 151 Chandon offers parking.
Does 151 Chandon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Chandon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Chandon have a pool?
Yes, 151 Chandon has a pool.
Does 151 Chandon have accessible units?
No, 151 Chandon does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Chandon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Chandon has units with dishwashers.
