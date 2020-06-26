151 Chandon

Amenities

CORNER UNIT AT MARINA HILLS CHANDON COMMUNITY. Private with no neighbors above or below, well maintained open light and bright setting featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a desirable floor plan with one large great room living area, high ceilings, new skylights, private balconies, new interior paint, custom matte fireplace, wide planked, hardwood style floors. Private walking path to front door entrance. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave, a new Bosch dishwasher, kitchen window sink, new faucet, lots of counter top and cabinet space and across from the dining area with balcony. A second balcony offers a full patio area ideal for outdoor furniture and grill. Versatile washer/dryer hookup cabinet. Large 2 car attached garage with built in shelving. Close to community greenbelt and grass area, plenty of near additional guest parking and a short walk to the Chandon community pool and spa. Access to Marina Hills resort style amenities including Olympic size pool and spa, tennis courts, tot lots, sports courts, clubhouse and beach hiking trails. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Minutes from the gorgeous beaches at Dana Point and Laguna Beach!