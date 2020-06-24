All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 14 Minori.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
14 Minori
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

14 Minori

14 Minori · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14 Minori, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Private, spacious, highly upgraded Marina Hills Palacio Mediterranean Estate! Cul-de-sac & sprawling yard on greenbelt w/views! Gated entry w/lush greenery, & dramatic entry into 4 BR, 5 BA, plus den, office, & loft. Open floorplan w/tall ceilings & numerous windows. Elegant formal living & dining rms. Gourmet kitchen boasts newer antique white cabinets, stone counters, large island w/seating, wine cabinet, full height tile backsplash, desk area, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliance, & use of built-in refrigerator. Kitchen open to family rm w/custom ent center, fireplace & nook eating area w/courtyard. Downstairs also enjoy main floor rm w/dedicated bath, home office, den/bonus rm, & oversized laundry rm w/sink & use of washer & dryer. Upstairs master features retreat area, fireplace, views, luxurious bathroom w/jetted tub, shower enclosure, vanity, dual walk-in-closets, stone counters, dual sinks, & framed mirrors. Additional 2 secondary oversized rms, & 2 fully upgraded baths, & a loft. Hardwood & travertine floor, upgraded base boards, crown molding, shutters, built-ins, custom paint, ceiling fans, & speakers. Professional Mediterranean landscaping, lattice patio cover, sprawling grass, built-in BBQ island, & VIEWS! Perfect for entertaining! 2-car garage w/cabinets, & decorative driveway. Enjoy Marina Hills amenities: Olympic size pool, spa, champion tennis courts, clubhouse, BBQ area, sports fields, parks, & trail to Beach! 4/1/19 Move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Minori have any available units?
14 Minori doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Minori have?
Some of 14 Minori's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Minori currently offering any rent specials?
14 Minori is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Minori pet-friendly?
No, 14 Minori is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 14 Minori offer parking?
Yes, 14 Minori offers parking.
Does 14 Minori have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Minori offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Minori have a pool?
Yes, 14 Minori has a pool.
Does 14 Minori have accessible units?
No, 14 Minori does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Minori have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Minori has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego