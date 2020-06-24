Amenities

Private, spacious, highly upgraded Marina Hills Palacio Mediterranean Estate! Cul-de-sac & sprawling yard on greenbelt w/views! Gated entry w/lush greenery, & dramatic entry into 4 BR, 5 BA, plus den, office, & loft. Open floorplan w/tall ceilings & numerous windows. Elegant formal living & dining rms. Gourmet kitchen boasts newer antique white cabinets, stone counters, large island w/seating, wine cabinet, full height tile backsplash, desk area, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliance, & use of built-in refrigerator. Kitchen open to family rm w/custom ent center, fireplace & nook eating area w/courtyard. Downstairs also enjoy main floor rm w/dedicated bath, home office, den/bonus rm, & oversized laundry rm w/sink & use of washer & dryer. Upstairs master features retreat area, fireplace, views, luxurious bathroom w/jetted tub, shower enclosure, vanity, dual walk-in-closets, stone counters, dual sinks, & framed mirrors. Additional 2 secondary oversized rms, & 2 fully upgraded baths, & a loft. Hardwood & travertine floor, upgraded base boards, crown molding, shutters, built-ins, custom paint, ceiling fans, & speakers. Professional Mediterranean landscaping, lattice patio cover, sprawling grass, built-in BBQ island, & VIEWS! Perfect for entertaining! 2-car garage w/cabinets, & decorative driveway. Enjoy Marina Hills amenities: Olympic size pool, spa, champion tennis courts, clubhouse, BBQ area, sports fields, parks, & trail to Beach! 4/1/19 Move-in.