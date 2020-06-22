All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

14 Fair Elms

14 Fair Elms · No Longer Available
Location

14 Fair Elms, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House with Pool in Laguna Niguel! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Esp1i784PWE

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/I71HH16FaCA

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house with pool in Laguna Niguel! Newly renovated kitchen and living room with new paint throughout the home. Walk in to the large formal living room with grand staircase and beautiful crystal chandelier with a matching one in the adjacent formal dining room that opens up to pool and back yard.

Beautiful newly renovated kitchen features new granite counters and cabinets with all matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Lovely dining nook with bay windows looking out onto the pool area. Large second living room adjacent to the kitchen with cozy fireplace and breakfast bar and also opens up to the back yard with pool and hot tub.

Up the grand stair case you will find the large master bedroom suite with double door entry, large walk in closet, and en suite bath. Master bathroom features massive double vanity, large soaking tub, shower booth, separate toilet room, and a second walk in closet. Two other spacious bedrooms upstairs with one bedroom featuring private balcony deck. One more bedroom on the ground level with full bathroom as well.

Private on site laundry in separate laundry room with sink and hook ups for gas or electric appliances. Attached 3 car garage with plenty of space for storage. Located in a peaceful Laguna Niguel neighborhood off of Golden Lantern and Marina Hills Dr. Within minutes of the 5 and 73 for easy commutes. Lots of dining, shopping and entertainment options just minutes away with the beaches at Dana Point and Monarch Beach a short drive away.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $4400 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4961367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Fair Elms have any available units?
14 Fair Elms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Fair Elms have?
Some of 14 Fair Elms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Fair Elms currently offering any rent specials?
14 Fair Elms isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Fair Elms pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Fair Elms is pet friendly.
Does 14 Fair Elms offer parking?
Yes, 14 Fair Elms does offer parking.
Does 14 Fair Elms have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Fair Elms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Fair Elms have a pool?
Yes, 14 Fair Elms has a pool.
Does 14 Fair Elms have accessible units?
No, 14 Fair Elms does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Fair Elms have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Fair Elms does not have units with dishwashers.
