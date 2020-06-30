Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
12 Seabridge Road
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12 Seabridge Road
12 Seabridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
12 Seabridge Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights
Amenities
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HONEY STOP THE CAR!! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO PARKS AND GEORGE WHITE SCHOOL...THIS IS A MUST SEE...YOU WILL BE AMAZED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Seabridge Road have any available units?
12 Seabridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Niguel, CA
.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laguna Niguel Rent Report
.
Is 12 Seabridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Seabridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Seabridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 12 Seabridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel
.
Does 12 Seabridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 12 Seabridge Road offers parking.
Does 12 Seabridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Seabridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Seabridge Road have a pool?
No, 12 Seabridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 12 Seabridge Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Seabridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Seabridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Seabridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Seabridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Seabridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
