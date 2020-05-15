1 Hartford

Panoramic Ocean & Hillside Views: Inside Laundry area Attached 2 car garage Low maintenance yard Community Pools & Tennis Close to John Malcolm school End of Cul de sac Community spas and pools Astro turf lawn Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218867 Property Id 218867
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5631828)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
