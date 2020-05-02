Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This beautiful condo features a convenient corner location with the comfort and feel of a single family home. At approximately 1536 square

feet, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home includes a main floor bedroom (with closet) & bath, spacious two car attached garage, and inside

laundry room. Beautiful new flooring throughout and freshly painted. The large foyer opens to an inviting family room with cozy gas fireplace, great for relaxing. Light and bright kitchen with plenty of windows and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Two large sliding glass doors open to a serene private patio. Upstairs, the Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, soaking tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. 3rd Bedroom is light and bright and boasts a full private bath and closet with built in organizers. Other features include dual paned windows, window blinds and re-piped PEX plumbing. Marina Hills is an award-winning highly desirable coastal community where you will have access to their resort style amenities including Olympic sized swimming pool and Clubhouse, BBQ, 6 championship tennis courts, bocce ball court & beach & hiking trails. Minutes from some of Southern California’s finest beaches, including Laguna Beach, Salt Creek and Doheny! Close to blue-ribbon schools, shopping, hiking & bike trails.