Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Chandon
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:40 PM

1 Chandon

1 Chandon · (949) 400-2980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This beautiful condo features a convenient corner location with the comfort and feel of a single family home. At approximately 1536 square
feet, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home includes a main floor bedroom (with closet) & bath, spacious two car attached garage, and inside
laundry room. Beautiful new flooring throughout and freshly painted. The large foyer opens to an inviting family room with cozy gas fireplace, great for relaxing. Light and bright kitchen with plenty of windows and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Two large sliding glass doors open to a serene private patio. Upstairs, the Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, soaking tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet. 3rd Bedroom is light and bright and boasts a full private bath and closet with built in organizers. Other features include dual paned windows, window blinds and re-piped PEX plumbing. Marina Hills is an award-winning highly desirable coastal community where you will have access to their resort style amenities including Olympic sized swimming pool and Clubhouse, BBQ, 6 championship tennis courts, bocce ball court & beach & hiking trails. Minutes from some of Southern California’s finest beaches, including Laguna Beach, Salt Creek and Doheny! Close to blue-ribbon schools, shopping, hiking & bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Chandon have any available units?
1 Chandon has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Chandon have?
Some of 1 Chandon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Chandon currently offering any rent specials?
1 Chandon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Chandon pet-friendly?
No, 1 Chandon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 1 Chandon offer parking?
Yes, 1 Chandon does offer parking.
Does 1 Chandon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Chandon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Chandon have a pool?
Yes, 1 Chandon has a pool.
Does 1 Chandon have accessible units?
No, 1 Chandon does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Chandon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Chandon has units with dishwashers.
