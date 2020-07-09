All apartments in Laguna Hills
41 Carriage Hill Lane

41 Carriage Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

41 Carriage Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fresh paint and carpet make this home feel like new! Enter the gated courtyard entry to a fabulous single level home. Front door opens to a soaring vaulted ceiling, lots of natural light and a huge living area. Recessed lights throughout the home add to its brightness and appeal. The living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy during cool evenings or during the holidays. Sliding doors open to a backyard covered patio, flowers and complete privacy. The kitchen has granite counter tops, wood laminate floors, tons of cabinets for storage, and a gas range for cooking. There is a breakfast room just off the kitchen which also has a sliding door which opens to the back yard. Sit and sip your coffee as you enjoy the morning air. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in this single level home. The bedrooms are separated in this wonderful floor plan so everyone feels they have their own wing to the home. The master bedroom is large with two mirrored closets, separate bathroom, and a sliding door to the master bedroom private patio. The master bath has dual vanities. The laundry room is located inside just down the hall and between the master and the 3rd bedroom in its individual room. Two car garage and plenty of parking in this cul-de-sac. Located close to Sheep Hills Park, local shops, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Carriage Hill Lane have any available units?
41 Carriage Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 41 Carriage Hill Lane have?
Some of 41 Carriage Hill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Carriage Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
41 Carriage Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Carriage Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 41 Carriage Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 41 Carriage Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 41 Carriage Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 41 Carriage Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Carriage Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Carriage Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 41 Carriage Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 41 Carriage Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 41 Carriage Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Carriage Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Carriage Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Carriage Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Carriage Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
