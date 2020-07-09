41 Carriage Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Fresh paint and carpet make this home feel like new! Enter the gated courtyard entry to a fabulous single level home. Front door opens to a soaring vaulted ceiling, lots of natural light and a huge living area. Recessed lights throughout the home add to its brightness and appeal. The living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy during cool evenings or during the holidays. Sliding doors open to a backyard covered patio, flowers and complete privacy. The kitchen has granite counter tops, wood laminate floors, tons of cabinets for storage, and a gas range for cooking. There is a breakfast room just off the kitchen which also has a sliding door which opens to the back yard. Sit and sip your coffee as you enjoy the morning air. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in this single level home. The bedrooms are separated in this wonderful floor plan so everyone feels they have their own wing to the home. The master bedroom is large with two mirrored closets, separate bathroom, and a sliding door to the master bedroom private patio. The master bath has dual vanities. The laundry room is located inside just down the hall and between the master and the 3rd bedroom in its individual room. Two car garage and plenty of parking in this cul-de-sac. Located close to Sheep Hills Park, local shops, schools, etc.