26471 Los Alamitos Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fantastic lease opportunity for a 4 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Laguna Hills! Newer paint, newer carpet, travertine flooring, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, an outstanding "gourmet kitchen" with 6 burner decor range, built in range, built in refrigerator/ freezer, microwave, and custom cabinetry throughout kitchen area, contiguous family room with fireplace. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs, master suite contains vaulted ceilings, overhead lighting, walk in closet, recently renovated full bath with 2 person shower capacity. Additional second bath has been totally remodeled. Residence contains central air, in house laundry room, and an over sized 3 car garage with additional lighting and storage, as well as a drive way allowing parking for another 3 vehicles. Over 7,400 st ft site containing an in ground pool & spa, barbecue area with running water, a new refrigerator, and gas barbecue. Outstanding proximity to shopping, schools, and freeways. Approximately 20 minutes to Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resorts! Please call Listing Office for any info or to schedule an appointment! (949)248-1888.