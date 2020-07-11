All apartments in Laguna Hills
Laguna Hills, CA
26471 Los Alamitos Avenue
26471 Los Alamitos Avenue

26471 Los Alamitos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26471 Los Alamitos Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fantastic lease opportunity for a 4 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Laguna Hills! Newer paint, newer carpet, travertine flooring, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, an outstanding "gourmet kitchen" with 6 burner decor range, built in range, built in refrigerator/ freezer, microwave, and custom cabinetry throughout kitchen area, contiguous family room with fireplace. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs, master suite contains vaulted ceilings, overhead lighting, walk in closet, recently renovated full bath with 2 person shower capacity. Additional second bath has been totally remodeled. Residence contains central air, in house laundry room, and an over sized 3 car garage with additional lighting and storage, as well as a drive way allowing parking for another 3 vehicles. Over 7,400 st ft site containing an in ground pool & spa, barbecue area with running water, a new refrigerator, and gas barbecue. Outstanding proximity to shopping, schools, and freeways. Approximately 20 minutes to Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resorts! Please call Listing Office for any info or to schedule an appointment! (949)248-1888.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue have any available units?
26471 Los Alamitos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue have?
Some of 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26471 Los Alamitos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue offers parking.
Does 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue has a pool.
Does 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26471 Los Alamitos Avenue has units with air conditioning.
