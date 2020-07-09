All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

26065 Saratoga Avenue

26065 Saratoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26065 Saratoga Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great 2 story condo with a nice open floor plan, newly remodeled patio, large master
suite with a walk in closet, granite counter tops in the kitchen, a/c, fireplace, newer carpet and paint through-out.
Community pool/spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have any available units?
26065 Saratoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have?
Some of 26065 Saratoga Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26065 Saratoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26065 Saratoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26065 Saratoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26065 Saratoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26065 Saratoga Avenue offer parking?
No, 26065 Saratoga Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26065 Saratoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 26065 Saratoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26065 Saratoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26065 Saratoga Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26065 Saratoga Avenue has units with air conditioning.

