26065 Saratoga Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Central Laguna Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great 2 story condo with a nice open floor plan, newly remodeled patio, large master suite with a walk in closet, granite counter tops in the kitchen, a/c, fireplace, newer carpet and paint through-out. Community pool/spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have any available units?
26065 Saratoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26065 Saratoga Avenue have?
Some of 26065 Saratoga Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26065 Saratoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26065 Saratoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.