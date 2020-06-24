All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 25621 Raintree Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
25621 Raintree Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25621 Raintree Road

25621 Rain Tree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

25621 Rain Tree Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Remodeled Home with Pool ** 4 Bedrooms (1 Main Floor Suite) Main Floor library ** Fireplace in living room, Family & master suite ** Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island (lease included Refrigerator) ** Large back yard with patio, Pool/Spa and Built-In BBQ area ** Romanesque interior with volume ceiling and tall columns.** Custom Plantation shutters ** Large Master Suite with Jacuzzi tub ** Award winning Blue Ribbon schools...tops in Orange County.** Ready to move In ** No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25621 Raintree Road have any available units?
25621 Raintree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25621 Raintree Road have?
Some of 25621 Raintree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25621 Raintree Road currently offering any rent specials?
25621 Raintree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25621 Raintree Road pet-friendly?
No, 25621 Raintree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25621 Raintree Road offer parking?
No, 25621 Raintree Road does not offer parking.
Does 25621 Raintree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25621 Raintree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25621 Raintree Road have a pool?
Yes, 25621 Raintree Road has a pool.
Does 25621 Raintree Road have accessible units?
No, 25621 Raintree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25621 Raintree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25621 Raintree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25621 Raintree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25621 Raintree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College