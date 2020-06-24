25621 Raintree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Remodeled Home with Pool ** 4 Bedrooms (1 Main Floor Suite) Main Floor library ** Fireplace in living room, Family & master suite ** Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island (lease included Refrigerator) ** Large back yard with patio, Pool/Spa and Built-In BBQ area ** Romanesque interior with volume ceiling and tall columns.** Custom Plantation shutters ** Large Master Suite with Jacuzzi tub ** Award winning Blue Ribbon schools...tops in Orange County.** Ready to move In ** No Pets