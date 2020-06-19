Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 25109 Southport Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
25109 Southport Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25109 Southport Street
25109 Southport Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
25109 Southport Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Single level house on a huge lot at the end of a small quiet cul de sac street with wonderful neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25109 Southport Street have any available units?
25109 Southport Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Hills, CA
.
Is 25109 Southport Street currently offering any rent specials?
25109 Southport Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25109 Southport Street pet-friendly?
No, 25109 Southport Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills
.
Does 25109 Southport Street offer parking?
No, 25109 Southport Street does not offer parking.
Does 25109 Southport Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25109 Southport Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25109 Southport Street have a pool?
No, 25109 Southport Street does not have a pool.
Does 25109 Southport Street have accessible units?
No, 25109 Southport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25109 Southport Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25109 Southport Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25109 Southport Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25109 Southport Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Similar Pages
Laguna Hills 1 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Laguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
West Covina, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Menifee, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Stanton, CA
Claremont, CA
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central Laguna Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College