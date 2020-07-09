All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 23542 Milano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
23542 Milano
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM

23542 Milano

23542 Milano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23542 Milano, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23542 Milano have any available units?
23542 Milano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
Is 23542 Milano currently offering any rent specials?
23542 Milano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23542 Milano pet-friendly?
No, 23542 Milano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23542 Milano offer parking?
No, 23542 Milano does not offer parking.
Does 23542 Milano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23542 Milano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23542 Milano have a pool?
No, 23542 Milano does not have a pool.
Does 23542 Milano have accessible units?
No, 23542 Milano does not have accessible units.
Does 23542 Milano have units with dishwashers?
No, 23542 Milano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23542 Milano have units with air conditioning?
No, 23542 Milano does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Hills Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Hills Apartments with Gyms
Laguna Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College