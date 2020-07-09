Rent Calculator
23542 Milano
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM
23542 Milano
Location
23542 Milano, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23542 Milano have any available units?
23542 Milano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Hills, CA
.
Is 23542 Milano currently offering any rent specials?
23542 Milano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23542 Milano pet-friendly?
No, 23542 Milano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills
.
Does 23542 Milano offer parking?
No, 23542 Milano does not offer parking.
Does 23542 Milano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23542 Milano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23542 Milano have a pool?
No, 23542 Milano does not have a pool.
Does 23542 Milano have accessible units?
No, 23542 Milano does not have accessible units.
Does 23542 Milano have units with dishwashers?
No, 23542 Milano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23542 Milano have units with air conditioning?
No, 23542 Milano does not have units with air conditioning.
