23461 Caminito Valle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Master Bedroom with sliding door to Back & Greenbelt areas & trees, Main floor bedroom & Bath. Tiled entry, Engineered wood floors at hallway, Living, Dinining, Kitchen, stairs, bathrooms, Tiled floors at Mstr Bedroom & Carpet floors at Bedroom #3. Spacious mirrored wardrobe doors, blinds window coverings. Updated main floor bath with Tiled Enclosures, Cabinets, counter tops, light fixtures & full bath at Lower level. Dining area with Ceiling Fan/lights with remote control, sliding door to view Balcony. Kitchen is nice & Open to dining area with Tiled Counter tops, dishwasher, range, oven, garbage disposal & trees views. Inside Laundry with washer & gas dryer hookup.

HOA amenities includes 3 Pools, 2 spas, Club House with Gym, Picni Areas, Parks, Basketball Court, Tennis & Sport Courts. Minutes walk to Veeh Ranch Park & Playground, Close to 5 & 405 Freeways, Toll roads, shopping, Beaches, Schools, Restaurants & much more. Nice, bright, clean home.