Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
23461 Caminito Valle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:34 AM

23461 Caminito Valle

23461 Caminito Valle · (760) 770-6801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Master Bedroom with sliding door to Back & Greenbelt areas & trees, Main floor bedroom & Bath. Tiled entry, Engineered wood floors at hallway, Living, Dinining, Kitchen, stairs, bathrooms, Tiled floors at Mstr Bedroom & Carpet floors at Bedroom #3. Spacious mirrored wardrobe doors, blinds window coverings. Updated main floor bath with Tiled Enclosures, Cabinets, counter tops, light fixtures & full bath at Lower level. Dining area with Ceiling Fan/lights with remote control, sliding door to view Balcony. Kitchen is nice & Open to dining area with Tiled Counter tops, dishwasher, range, oven, garbage disposal & trees views. Inside Laundry with washer & gas dryer hookup.
HOA amenities includes 3 Pools, 2 spas, Club House with Gym, Picni Areas, Parks, Basketball Court, Tennis & Sport Courts. Minutes walk to Veeh Ranch Park & Playground, Close to 5 & 405 Freeways, Toll roads, shopping, Beaches, Schools, Restaurants & much more. Nice, bright, clean home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23461 Caminito Valle have any available units?
23461 Caminito Valle has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23461 Caminito Valle have?
Some of 23461 Caminito Valle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23461 Caminito Valle currently offering any rent specials?
23461 Caminito Valle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23461 Caminito Valle pet-friendly?
No, 23461 Caminito Valle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23461 Caminito Valle offer parking?
Yes, 23461 Caminito Valle does offer parking.
Does 23461 Caminito Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23461 Caminito Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23461 Caminito Valle have a pool?
Yes, 23461 Caminito Valle has a pool.
Does 23461 Caminito Valle have accessible units?
No, 23461 Caminito Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 23461 Caminito Valle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23461 Caminito Valle has units with dishwashers.
Does 23461 Caminito Valle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23461 Caminito Valle has units with air conditioning.
