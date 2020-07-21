All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

23442 Caminito Norte

23442 Caminito Norte · No Longer Available
Location

23442 Caminito Norte, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nice Laguna Village Townhouse 3 Bed 2 Bath In Laguna Hills - Nice Laguna Village townhouse community with many great amenities. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom END UNIT. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with nice tile showers. This community is conveniently located near Hwy 133/Laguna Canyon and Laguna Beach as well as I-5 and I-405, the Irvine Spectrum, etc. Two car attached garage that includes an additional HUGE STORAGE ROOM behind the garage. HOA amenities include two pools (with one having an additional wading pool for young children), spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, shuffle board, picnic area.

No Pets Allowed

Available 10/26/2019

Please call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23442 Caminito Norte have any available units?
23442 Caminito Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23442 Caminito Norte have?
Some of 23442 Caminito Norte's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23442 Caminito Norte currently offering any rent specials?
23442 Caminito Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23442 Caminito Norte pet-friendly?
No, 23442 Caminito Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23442 Caminito Norte offer parking?
Yes, 23442 Caminito Norte offers parking.
Does 23442 Caminito Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23442 Caminito Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23442 Caminito Norte have a pool?
Yes, 23442 Caminito Norte has a pool.
Does 23442 Caminito Norte have accessible units?
No, 23442 Caminito Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 23442 Caminito Norte have units with dishwashers?
No, 23442 Caminito Norte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23442 Caminito Norte have units with air conditioning?
No, 23442 Caminito Norte does not have units with air conditioning.
