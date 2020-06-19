All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
23306 Caminito Los Pocitos
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

23306 Caminito Los Pocitos

23306 Caminito Los Pocitos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23306 Caminito Los Pocitos, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
End unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with hillside view. Recently remodeled, kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, and over the range microwave). New flooring throughout unit, bathroom vanities, paint, recessed lights and so much more. Unit has outside patio and upstairs balcony with a great view. Behind the over-sized two car garage is a very large room that can be used as storage, a workstation, or "man cave" - you decide. Community amenities include: pool, spa, tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts, clubhouse with gym, and more. Hurry won’t last!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos have any available units?
23306 Caminito Los Pocitos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos have?
Some of 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos currently offering any rent specials?
23306 Caminito Los Pocitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos pet-friendly?
No, 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos offer parking?
Yes, 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos offers parking.
Does 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos have a pool?
Yes, 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos has a pool.
Does 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos have accessible units?
No, 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos does not have accessible units.
Does 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos has units with dishwashers.
Does 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos have units with air conditioning?
No, 23306 Caminito Los Pocitos does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College