23306 Caminito Los Pocitos

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

End unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with hillside view. Recently remodeled, kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, and over the range microwave). New flooring throughout unit, bathroom vanities, paint, recessed lights and so much more. Unit has outside patio and upstairs balcony with a great view. Behind the over-sized two car garage is a very large room that can be used as storage, a workstation, or "man cave" - you decide. Community amenities include: pool, spa, tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts, clubhouse with gym, and more. Hurry won’t last!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.