22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool shuffle board basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Nice Laguna Village 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse! Call Today - Nice Laguna Village townhouse community with many great amenities. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom END UNIT. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with nice tile showers. This community is conveniently located near Hwy 133/Laguna Canyon and Laguna Beach as well as I-5 and I-405, the Irvine Spectrum, etc. Two car attached garage that includes an additional HUGE STORAGE ROOM behind the garage. HOA amenities include two pools (with one having an additional wading pool for young children), spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, shuffle board, picnic area.



No Pets Allowed



Available 10/26/2019



Please call today for further details and showing times.



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2987554)