Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82

22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco · No Longer Available
Location

22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nice Laguna Village 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse! Call Today - Nice Laguna Village townhouse community with many great amenities. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom END UNIT. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with nice tile showers. This community is conveniently located near Hwy 133/Laguna Canyon and Laguna Beach as well as I-5 and I-405, the Irvine Spectrum, etc. Two car attached garage that includes an additional HUGE STORAGE ROOM behind the garage. HOA amenities include two pools (with one having an additional wading pool for young children), spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, shuffle board, picnic area.

No Pets Allowed

Available 10/26/2019

Please call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2987554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 have any available units?
22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 have?
Some of 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 currently offering any rent specials?
22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 pet-friendly?
No, 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 offer parking?
Yes, 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 offers parking.
Does 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 have a pool?
Yes, 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 has a pool.
Does 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 have accessible units?
No, 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 does not have accessible units.
Does 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22232 Caminito Arroyo Seco # 82 does not have units with air conditioning.
