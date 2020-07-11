12 Carriage Hill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking media room

Not your typical rental home. Spacious single story in highly upgraded, move-in condition. All new fresh grey/beige paint and tall baseboards throughout. Trending plank wood laminate flooring throughout all living spaced & kitchen. Complimentary tile flooring in entry & bath rooms. Updated kitchen complete granite counters, stainless appliances, refrigerator included, double stainless sink, breakfast bar & custom cabinets. Cozy Breakfast room with sliding glass door leading to the private backyard. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace & adjacent formal dining area. Large master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, two mirrored closets & sliding glass doors that open to a private patio. Ensuite master bath features a tiled walk-in shower, upgraded vanity w/double sinks newer fixtures. Two generous secondary bedrooms share another upgraded bathroom. Convenient inside laundry room with tons of storage & washer & dryer are included. Gated entry & wrap around yard add to the appeal of this home. Located in the lovely Indian Creek Community, with wide streets, plenty of parking & HOA dues front yard maintenance. Close to beautiful Sheep Hills Park, Laguna Hills Community Center, theaters, restaurants, shopping plaza, and local schools. Freeway & 73 Toll Road access is nearby for a quick commute Irvine Job Center, Irvine Spectrum and all of Southern California's beaches, resorts, and attractions are minutes away.