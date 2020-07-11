All apartments in Laguna Hills
Location

12 Carriage Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Not your typical rental home. Spacious single story in highly upgraded, move-in condition. All new fresh grey/beige paint and tall baseboards throughout. Trending plank wood laminate flooring throughout all living spaced & kitchen. Complimentary tile flooring in entry & bath rooms. Updated kitchen complete granite counters, stainless appliances, refrigerator included, double stainless sink, breakfast bar & custom cabinets. Cozy Breakfast room with sliding glass door leading to the private backyard. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace & adjacent formal dining area. Large master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, two mirrored closets & sliding glass doors that open to a private patio. Ensuite master bath features a tiled walk-in shower, upgraded vanity w/double sinks newer fixtures. Two generous secondary bedrooms share another upgraded bathroom. Convenient inside laundry room with tons of storage & washer & dryer are included. Gated entry & wrap around yard add to the appeal of this home. Located in the lovely Indian Creek Community, with wide streets, plenty of parking & HOA dues front yard maintenance. Close to beautiful Sheep Hills Park, Laguna Hills Community Center, theaters, restaurants, shopping plaza, and local schools. Freeway & 73 Toll Road access is nearby for a quick commute Irvine Job Center, Irvine Spectrum and all of Southern California's beaches, resorts, and attractions are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Carriage Hill Lane have any available units?
12 Carriage Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 12 Carriage Hill Lane have?
Some of 12 Carriage Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Carriage Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12 Carriage Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Carriage Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12 Carriage Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 12 Carriage Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12 Carriage Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 12 Carriage Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Carriage Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Carriage Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 12 Carriage Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12 Carriage Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 12 Carriage Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Carriage Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Carriage Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Carriage Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Carriage Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
