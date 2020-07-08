Harbor Cove

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
restrictions: 50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization. All pets are subject to interview and management approval. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys. Other animals are subject to management approval.
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $50 monthly fee per dog
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $50 monthly fee per cat