All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like Harbor Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
Harbor Cove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

Harbor Cove

312 Broadway St · (714) 613-8208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
4 Weeks FREE + $500 Look and Lease Move in by June 31, 2020!
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Main Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Cove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
bike storage
package receiving
on-site laundry
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances. Enjoy our ocean views, hiking the trails of Laguna Coast Wilderness Park or Crystal Cove State Park, visiting the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, or dining at a variety of popular restaurants right off of Pacific Coast Highway. We are also a pet friendly community and 2 blocks from the dog friendly Main Beach Park and Laguna Beach Dog Park. Fill out a contact us card today and be added to our interest list. These homes will rent quickly, so your reserve yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
restrictions: 50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization. All pets are subject to interview and management approval. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys. Other animals are subject to management approval.
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $50 monthly fee per dog
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $50 monthly fee per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Cove have any available units?
Harbor Cove has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Harbor Cove have?
Some of Harbor Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Cove is offering the following rent specials: 4 Weeks FREE + $500 Look and Lease Move in by June 31, 2020!
Is Harbor Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Cove is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Cove offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Cove offers parking.
Does Harbor Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Cove have a pool?
No, Harbor Cove does not have a pool.
Does Harbor Cove have accessible units?
No, Harbor Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, Harbor Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Harbor Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, Harbor Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Harbor Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 2 BedroomsLaguna Beach Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity