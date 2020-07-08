Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking bike storage package receiving on-site laundry

Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances. Enjoy our ocean views, hiking the trails of Laguna Coast Wilderness Park or Crystal Cove State Park, visiting the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, or dining at a variety of popular restaurants right off of Pacific Coast Highway. We are also a pet friendly community and 2 blocks from the dog friendly Main Beach Park and Laguna Beach Dog Park. Fill out a contact us card today and be added to our interest list. These homes will rent quickly, so your reserve yours today!