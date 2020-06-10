985 Cummings Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 The Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Light and bright and clean central village apartment located on quiet street within walking distance of the beach and downtown. Living room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Full kitchen with gas stove. Washer/dryer hook ups. One parking space.~Great central village location ~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 985 CUMMINGS Place have any available units?
985 CUMMINGS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 985 CUMMINGS Place have?
Some of 985 CUMMINGS Place's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 CUMMINGS Place currently offering any rent specials?
985 CUMMINGS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.