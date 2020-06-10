All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

985 CUMMINGS Place

985 Cummings Place · No Longer Available
Location

985 Cummings Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Light and bright and clean central village apartment located on quiet street within walking distance of the beach and downtown. Living room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Full kitchen with gas stove. Washer/dryer hook ups. One parking space.~Great central village location ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 CUMMINGS Place have any available units?
985 CUMMINGS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 985 CUMMINGS Place have?
Some of 985 CUMMINGS Place's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 CUMMINGS Place currently offering any rent specials?
985 CUMMINGS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 CUMMINGS Place pet-friendly?
No, 985 CUMMINGS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 985 CUMMINGS Place offer parking?
Yes, 985 CUMMINGS Place offers parking.
Does 985 CUMMINGS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 CUMMINGS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 CUMMINGS Place have a pool?
No, 985 CUMMINGS Place does not have a pool.
Does 985 CUMMINGS Place have accessible units?
No, 985 CUMMINGS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 985 CUMMINGS Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 CUMMINGS Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 CUMMINGS Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 CUMMINGS Place does not have units with air conditioning.

