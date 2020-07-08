All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 9 N Vista De La Luna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
9 N Vista De La Luna
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

9 N Vista De La Luna

9 North Vista De La Luna · (949) 499-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9 North Vista De La Luna, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
This is the one - SUMMER opportunity in Three Arch Bay. The perfect summer getaway home. This property features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, over 3000 of living space, ocean views, tons of outdoor spaces for relaxing, playing, hanging out, entertaining or just enjoying the gorgeous views. Living and dining room area with a great room feel as it is adjacent to the large, eat-in kitchen complete with cooking prep-pantry. Separate tv/den room for added living space. Abundance outdoor space is available on the lower level with a front deck/porch space that feels like an outdoor room, with TV and overhead heaters. On the opposite side of the living space is the back yard, with more lounging space, al fresco dining, complete with an oversized spa-"spool" and a drop-down theater style screen for "in-spa movie watching!". Upstairs bedrooms layout: a single twin, overlooking the backyard pool; 2 twin beds with adjacent mini-golf green and en-suite bath; single queen with ocean view deck and en-suite bath; the master retreat offers a large ocean view deck, spacious master bath retreat with, stand alone romantic tub perfect for soaking and relaxing on a summer day. Enjoy the golf cart that accompanies this rental to carry you to the private beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 N Vista De La Luna have any available units?
9 N Vista De La Luna has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 N Vista De La Luna have?
Some of 9 N Vista De La Luna's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 N Vista De La Luna currently offering any rent specials?
9 N Vista De La Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 N Vista De La Luna pet-friendly?
No, 9 N Vista De La Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 9 N Vista De La Luna offer parking?
Yes, 9 N Vista De La Luna offers parking.
Does 9 N Vista De La Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 N Vista De La Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 N Vista De La Luna have a pool?
Yes, 9 N Vista De La Luna has a pool.
Does 9 N Vista De La Luna have accessible units?
No, 9 N Vista De La Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 9 N Vista De La Luna have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 N Vista De La Luna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 N Vista De La Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 N Vista De La Luna does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9 N Vista De La Luna?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity