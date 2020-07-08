9 N Vista De La Luna

Amenities

This is the one - SUMMER opportunity in Three Arch Bay. The perfect summer getaway home. This property features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, over 3000 of living space, ocean views, tons of outdoor spaces for relaxing, playing, hanging out, entertaining or just enjoying the gorgeous views. Living and dining room area with a great room feel as it is adjacent to the large, eat-in kitchen complete with cooking prep-pantry. Separate tv/den room for added living space. Abundance outdoor space is available on the lower level with a front deck/porch space that feels like an outdoor room, with TV and overhead heaters. On the opposite side of the living space is the back yard, with more lounging space, al fresco dining, complete with an oversized spa-"spool" and a drop-down theater style screen for "in-spa movie watching!". Upstairs bedrooms layout: a single twin, overlooking the backyard pool; 2 twin beds with adjacent mini-golf green and en-suite bath; single queen with ocean view deck and en-suite bath; the master retreat offers a large ocean view deck, spacious master bath retreat with, stand alone romantic tub perfect for soaking and relaxing on a summer day. Enjoy the golf cart that accompanies this rental to carry you to the private beach!